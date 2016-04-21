BRIEF-Jpmorgan Chase credit card delinquency rate, charge-off for April
* JPMorgan Chase - Delinquency rate 1.17 percent at April end versus 1.21 percent percent at March end
April 21 Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation
* Pacific announces support agreement with certain of its noteholders, lenders and catalyst capital in connection with its previously announced comprehensive restructuring and procedure to obtain supporting noteholder consideration
* Supporting creditors have agreed to support and vote in favour of restructuring transaction
* Operations of company's subsidiaries will continue as normal and without disruption
* Restructuring transaction is expected to be consummated by end of Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* JPMorgan Chase - Delinquency rate 1.17 percent at April end versus 1.21 percent percent at March end
* Condor hospitality trust reports 2017 first quarter results