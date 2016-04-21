April 21 Bb&T Corp

* BB&T reports net income available of $527 million, up 8%; record net interest income exceeding $1.5 billion

* Q1 revenue $2.6 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Taxable equivalent revenues were $2.6 billion for Q1, up $27 million from Q4 of 2015

* Average loans and leases held for investment were $134.4 billion compared to $134.8 billion for Q4 of 2015

* Q1 average deposits were $149.9 billion compared to $148.5 billion for prior quarter

* Q1 taxable equivalent net interest income $ 1,568 million versus $1,347 million last year

* Q1 risk based tier 1 common equity ratio 12.2 percent

* Excluding acquired from FDIC and PCI loans, provision for credit losses was $182 million for Q1, compared to $128 million for prior quarter