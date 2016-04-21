April 21 D.R. Horton Inc Says Increases Fiscal
2016 Guidance For Consolidated Pre
* Q2 earnings per share $0.52
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* D.R. Horton, Inc., america's builder, reports fiscal 2016
second quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.08
per share
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $12 billion to $12.5 billion
* Tax profit margin to a range of 10.7% to 11.2%
* Qtrly sales order backlog increased 14% in value to $4.1
billion and 12% in homes to 13,695
* Company is updating its annual guidance for homebuilding
sg&a to 9.0% to 9.2% of homebuilding revenues
* Qtrly net sales orders increased 13% in value to $3.6
billion and 10% in homes to 12,292
* Homebuilding revenue for q2 of fiscal 2016 increased 16%
to $2.7 billion
* Fy2016 revenue view $12.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
