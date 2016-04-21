BRIEF-Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake in Snap Inc, Senseonics Holdings
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing
April 21 Banc Of California Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Banc Of California reports record first quarter earnings
* Banc Of California Inc says quarterly commercial banking segment loan and lease originations of $823 million , an increase of 66% from a year ago
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For 3QFY2017, group recorded a revenue of RMB40.4 million, an increase of RMB30.0 million