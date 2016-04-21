April 21 Stanley Black & Decker Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $1.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Stanley Black & Decker reports 1Q 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.57 billion
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.20 to $6.40
* Says raising range of 2016 EPS outlook to $6.20 - $6.40
from $6.00 - $6.20
* Raising full year organic growth estimate from about 3% to
3-4%
* Stanley Black & Decker says revised 2016 EPS outlook
reflects net favorable impact of stronger organic growth within
our tools & storage business
