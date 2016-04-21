BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments to purchase 3 properties for 4.02 bln yen
* Says it will purchase three real estate properties for 4.02 billion yen in all
April 21 Stewart Information Services Corp
* Stewart reports results for the first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.48
* Says effective in q1 2016, are revising presentation of our operating segments to reflect two segments
* Stewart information services corp qtrly total revenue $438.2 million versus $448.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $422.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 15 Dubai-listed conglomerate Gulf General Investment Co(GGICO) said on Monday it expected to complete a restructuring of around 2.36 billion dirhams ($643 million) in loans by next month.