April 21 Jakks Pacific Inc

* Jakks Pacific reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Says Q1 inventory level decreased 33 percent year-over-year

* Q1 loss per share $1.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company reiterates 2016 growth in financial guidance

* "Looking beyond summer, our fall lines are proceeding as planned"

* Qtrly net sales $95.8 million versus $114.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $98.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $795.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S