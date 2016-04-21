April 21 Snap-on Inc

* On announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.16

* Q1 sales $834.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $853.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect that capital expenditures in 2016 will be in a range of $80 million to $90 million