April 21 Fifth Third Bancorp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $554 million

* Fifth third bancorp qtrly net interest income (fte) of $909 million, up 1 percent sequentially and up 7 percent from 1q15

* Provision for loan and lease losses totaled $119 million in q1 of 2016 versus $69 million

* Q1 net charge-offs were $96 million versus $91 million a year ago

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.81 percent as of march 31, 2016 versus 9.82 percent as of dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )