April 21 Keycorp

* Reports First Quarter 2016 Net Income Of $182 Million, Or $.22 Per Common Share; Earnings Per Common Share Of $.24, Excluding $.02 Of merger related expense

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 tier 1 common equity ratio of 11.11 percent versus 10.64 percent last year

* Q1 taxable equivalent net interest income $612 million versus $577 million a year ago

* Q1 tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.42 percent versus 11.04 percent last year

