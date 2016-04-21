April 21 Petroquest Energy Inc

* Petroquest energy announces sale of East Hoss field and updates liquidity

* Petroquest energy announces sale of East Hoss field and updates liquidity

* As of december 31, 2015 , company's estimated proved reserves attributable to sold assets totaled approximately 19 bcfe

* Company continues to have no borrowings outstanding under its bank credit facility

* Sale of majority of its remaining woodford shale assets in east hoss field for gross proceeds of $18 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )