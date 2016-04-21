April 21 Bny Mellon :

* Reports First Quarter Earnings Of $804 Million Or $0.73 Per Common Share; Earnings Per Common Share Up 9% Year Over-Year

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue was $3.7 billion , a decrease of 2%, or 1% (non-gaap)

* Aum of $1.64 trillion at q1 end decreased 5% reflecting net outflows primarily in 2015

* Gaap earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 net interest revenue was $766 million versus $728 million last year

* Net long-term inflows of $1 billion in 1q16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $3.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net short-term outflows totaled $9 billion in 1q16

* Q1 provision for credit losses was $10 million versus $2 million last year

* Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.6 percent as of march 31, 2016 versus 10.8 percent as of dec. 31, 2015