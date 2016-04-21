April 21 Pultegroup Inc
* Pultegroup, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Repurchased $50 million of stock in quarter
* Q1 home sale revenues increased 28% to $1.4 billion
* Q1 total revenues $1.43 billion versus. $1.13 billion last
year
* Q1 net new orders increased 10% to 5,652 homes
* Says for quarter, dollar value of net new orders increased
24% over prior year to $2.1 billion
* Backlog at quarter end totaled 8,755 homes valued at $3.4
billion , compared with prior year backlog of 7,624 homes valued
at $2.6 billion
