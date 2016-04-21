April 21 Yadkin Financial Corp

* Yadkin Financial Corporation completes acquisition of Newbridge Bancorp and reports record net operating earnings of $14.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.39

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10per share

* Net interest income totaled $48.0 million in Q1 of 2016, increase from $41.3 million in q4 of 2015

* Qtrly provision for loan losses was $1.9 million in q1 of 2016 compared to $2.7 million in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)