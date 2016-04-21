April 21 Lsi Industries Inc

* Reports operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended march 31, 2016, declares regular cash dividend and appoints new director

* Q3 sales rose 3 percent to $70.74 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Lsi industries inc says "fiscal 2016 will likely be lsi's most profitable year since fiscal 2007"