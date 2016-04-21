April 21 Johnson Controls Inc

* Johnson controls reports double digit increase in 2016 second quarter adjusted earnings per share; raises fiscal year 2016 earnings guidance

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.86 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $1.01 to $1.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $9.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.02 billion

* Says excluding impact of foreign exchange, backlog at end of quarter improved to $4.7 billion , an increase of 2 percent

* Raised its full year fiscal 2016 EPS guidance from $3.70 - $3.90 to $3.85 - $4.00

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.82