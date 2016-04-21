April 21 Pool Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 sales $515.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $482.7 million

* Pool corporation reports record first quarter results and updates 2016 earnings guidance

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.40

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.40

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S