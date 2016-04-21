April 21 Under Armour Inc

* Under armour reports first quarter net revenues growth of 30%; raises full year net revenues outlook to $5.0 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.05 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.04 billion

* Raises 2016 operating income outlook to a range of $503 million to $507 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $5.0 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 26 percent

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $5.0 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 26 percent

* Fy2016 revenue view $4.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S