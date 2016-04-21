April 21 S&T Bancorp Inc

* Announces first quarter 2016 results and declares first quarter dividend

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Net interest income increased $0.7 million to $49.6 million for q1 of 2016 compared to $48.9 million in prior quarter