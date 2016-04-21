BRIEF-Sovenia says to list at least 50pct of NLB Bank on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
April 21 S&T Bancorp Inc
* Announces first quarter 2016 results and declares first quarter dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Net interest income increased $0.7 million to $49.6 million for q1 of 2016 compared to $48.9 million in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
May 15 YTL Starhill Global Reit Management Limited