BRIEF-Inplay Oil Qtrly FFO per share C$0.10
* Inplay Oil Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 21 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc
* Fairchild reports results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 sales $327 million versus i/b/e/s view $323.6 million
* Co, on Semiconductor continue to work "cooperatively and expeditiously to obtain required regulatory approvals"
* Given current acquisition process, Fairchild has discontinued its practice of providing detailed forward guidance
* Has discontinued practice of conducting earnings conference call to discuss its financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
