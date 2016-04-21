April 21 Privatebancorp Inc

* Privatebancorp reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.62

* Net interest income grew to $139.5 million in q1 2016, increasing 14 percent from q1 2015

* Allowance for loan losses was $165.4 million at march 31, 2016, versus $160.7 million at december 31, 2015