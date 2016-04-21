BRIEF-Inplay Oil Qtrly FFO per share C$0.10
* Inplay Oil Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 21 Imax Corporation Reports First
* Q1 revenue rose 48 percent to $92.1 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Quarter 2016 financial results highlights
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Board approved incremental $50.0 million increase to repurchase allowance under share repurchase program
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $83.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Inplay Oil Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 15 American Hotel Income Properties REIT Lp :