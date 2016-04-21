April 21 Imax Corporation Reports First

* Q1 revenue rose 48 percent to $92.1 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Quarter 2016 financial results highlights

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Board approved incremental $50.0 million increase to repurchase allowance under share repurchase program

