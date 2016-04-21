April 21 Chartwell Retirement Residences

* Chartwell announces acquisition of luxury retirement residence in ottawa, ontario

* Chartwell retirement residences says aggregateâ purchase price of $68.4 million

* Chartwell expects to generate a first year unlevered yield of 6.6%

* Purchase price will be settled by assumption of $22.1 million mortgage bearing interest at 4.56% and maturing march 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )