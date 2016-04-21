BRIEF-Sovenia says to list at least 50pct of NLB Bank on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
April 21 TCF Financial Corp
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $48.0 million, or 26 cents per share
* Qtrly revenue of $324.3 million, up 6.6 percent from q1 of 2015
* Qtrly net interest income $211.7 million versus $203.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 15 YTL Starhill Global Reit Management Limited