* Projects 1st Quarter Diluted Eps From Continuing Operations Of $0.51 - $0.53

* Sees q1 2016 revenue about $270 million

* Qtrly preliminary net revenue per transport declined 0.2% to $11,623

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $271.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 total patient transports by community bases increased 22.6% to 16,980 from 13,852 in q1 of 2015