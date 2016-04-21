April 21 Home Bancshares Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.59

* Home bancshares, inc. Announces a 33.1% increase in first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was 4.81% for quarter just ended compared to 4.94%