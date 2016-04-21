BRIEF-Sovenia says to list at least 50pct of NLB Bank on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
April 21 Home Bancshares Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.59
* Home bancshares, inc. Announces a 33.1% increase in first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was 4.81% for quarter just ended compared to 4.94% home bancshares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
May 15 YTL Starhill Global Reit Management Limited