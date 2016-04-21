BRIEF-Sharjah Insurance posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 9.6 million dirhams versus loss of 6.9 million dirhams year ago
April 21 Monarch Financial Holdings Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Monarch financial profits rise 17 percent to a new quarterly record, cash dividend declared
* Board of directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.09 per common share
* Quarterly payment represents a 10% increase over dividend paid in q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
