BRIEF-Sharjah Insurance posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 9.6 million dirhams versus loss of 6.9 million dirhams year ago
April 21 Prosper Gold Corp
* Prosper gold corp. Acquires galahad leases and increases ontario land position to 9,813 hectares
* Consideration for claims and leases, prosper gold will pay $50,000 and issue 100,000 shares of prosper gold to jcml resources inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [PGX.V ] )
* Q1 net profit 9.6 million dirhams versus loss of 6.9 million dirhams year ago
BEIJING, May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow was opposed to any new countries acquiring nuclear weapons, but that the world should talk to North Korea rather than threaten it.