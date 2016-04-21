MOVES-Unigestion names Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research
May 15 Boutique asset manager Unigestion appointed Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research in its equities team.
April 21 TapImmune Inc:
* TapImmune announces phase 2 ovarian cancer trial study with Astrazeneca/Medimmune and Sloan Kettering Cancer Institute
* Study will commence in Q2 of 2016 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday: