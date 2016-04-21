MOVES-Unigestion names Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research
May 15 Boutique asset manager Unigestion appointed Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research in its equities team.
April 21 Interoil Corp
* Interoil secures us$400 million credit facility
* New facility will refinance and replace existing us$300 million secured capital expenditure facility
* Facility is secured at an annual interest rate of libor plus 6%, with maturity extended from end of 2016 to end of 2017
* Interoil corp says new facility maturity extended from end of 2016 to end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 15 Boutique asset manager Unigestion appointed Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research in its equities team.
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday: