MOVES-Unigestion names Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research
May 15 Boutique asset manager Unigestion appointed Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research in its equities team.
* Praxair builds density through acquisition of industrial and medical gas businesses
* Praxair Inc says financial terms of transactions were not disclosed.
* Praxair Inc says acquired five industrial gas businesses, which had combined 2015 annual sales of more than $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday: