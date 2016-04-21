BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Briggs & Stratton Corp :
* Briggs & Stratton declares dividend and approves $50 million share repurchase authorization
* Declared a quarterly dividend of thirteen and one half cents
* Declared a quarterly dividend of thirteen and one half cents on common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)