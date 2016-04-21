BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Diebold Inc :
* Diebold elects board members, declares cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.2875 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)