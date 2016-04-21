April 21 Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform Power comments on SunEdison's chapter 11 restructuring filing

* Terraform Power believes that it has sufficient liquidity to operate its business

* Intends to coordinate with sunedison so that company's facilities and their operations continue to perform uninterrupted

* Terraform power expects to continue to operate in ordinary course and to meet its financial obligations on a timely basis

* Equity interests of terraform power,global in wind,solar power plants owned by respective units not available to satisfy claims of sunedison creditors

* Anticipates SunEdison will continue to provide asset management, O&M services for co's power plants following filing

* Expects that SunEdison generally will continue to fulfill its obligations to provide corporate level support to terraform power

* Says Terraform power will work with its project lenders to obtain waivers and/or forbearance agreements

* Due to Sunedison's bankruptcy filing,there may now exist defaults under many of co's non-recourse project-debt financing agreements