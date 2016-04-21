BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
April 21 TerraForm Global Inc
* TerraForm Global comments on SunEdison's chapter 11 restructuring filing
* TerraForm Global Inc says expect that its fleet of wind and solar power plants will continue to operate
* TerraForm Global Inc says will continue to operate in ordinary course
* TerraForm Global believes that it has sufficient liquidity to operate its business
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information