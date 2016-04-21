April 21 Endeavour Mining Corp:

* Endeavour and True Gold shareholders approve acquisition transaction

* Endeavour shareholders also approved issuance of up to 1.6 million new shares to La Mancha Holding S.Àr.L.

* Issuance in addition to up to 5.9 million new shares being issued to La Mancha due to Anti-Dilution right for proceeds of C$82.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)