BRIEF-Ebest Investment & Securities buys 5.4 pct stake in Dongbu 4th Special Purpose Acquisition
May 15 Dongbu 4th Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
April 21 Mutualfirst Financial Inc
* Mutualfirst financial announces first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Says net interest income for Q1 of 2016 increased by $244,000 compared to same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says has entered into MoUs with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp & Tamil Nadu Transmission Corp