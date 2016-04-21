April 21 Mutualfirst Financial Inc

* Mutualfirst financial announces first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Says net interest income for Q1 of 2016 increased by $244,000 compared to same period in 2015