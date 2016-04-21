April 21 Strattec Security Corp :

* Strattec Security Corporation reports fiscal 2016 third quarter operating results

* Q3 sales $94 million versus $88.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Net sales for company's Q3 ended march 27, 2016 were $94.0 million, compared to net sales of $88.8 million for Q3