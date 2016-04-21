BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Skechers USA Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.63
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $875 million to $900 million
* Skechers announces record first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 sales $978.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $913.4 million
* Q2 revenue view $911.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT