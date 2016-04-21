BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Hawaiian Holdings Inc :
* Hawaiian Holdings reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.95
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Sees Q2 cost per ASM excluding fuel (cents) up 3.5% to up 6.5%
* Sees FY cost per ASM excluding fuel (cents) up in low single digit range
* Sees Q2 ASMS (millions) up 1.5% to up 3.5%
* Sees Q2 ASMS (millions) up 1.5% to up 3.5%

* Sees FY ASMS (millions) up 2.5% to up 5.5%
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT