BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Bj's Restaurants Inc
* Bj's restaurants, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 revenue $243.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $244.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bj's restaurants inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales rose 0.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)