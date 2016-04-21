BRIEF-SSH receives issue notification on US patent
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT
April 21 Visa Inc
* Visa Inc reaches preliminary agreement to amend transaction with Visa Europe
* The terms of transaction remain otherwise unchanged
* Instead of an earn-out, cash consideration payable in transaction will be increased by EUR1.75 billion
* Says "closing could extend beyond end of company's fiscal q3"
* Deal remains subject to negotiation of definitive documentation of this amendment and regulatory approval
* Cash consideration of EUR750 million payable upon closing, and EUR1.0 billion, plus 4% compound annual interest
Co and Visa Europe reached preliminary agreement to amend transaction agreement to eliminate earn-out portion of transaction consideration
* Stock indices at multi-year high before profit-taking * Strong Q1 GDP data expected, corporate earnings healthy * Forint, Czech crown touch 5-week highs By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 15 Central European stocks touched multi-year highs on Monday on expectations that first-quarter regional economic output data due on Tuesday will show robust growth, though profit-taking later caused shares to retreat. Budapest's main stock index rose to nine-year highs, ext