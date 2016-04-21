BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Heartland Payment Systems Inc
* Heartland Payment Systems stockholders approve merger with global payments
* Heartland Payment Systems Stockholders approve merger with global payments
* Says approximately 29.7 million shares were voted in favor of merger proposal
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT