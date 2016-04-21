April 21 Inter Parfums Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 sales $500 million to $510 million

* Inter Parfums Inc reports 2016 first quarter sales

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10

* At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated Q1 net sales increased 3.0% to $112.5 million as compared to prior year period.