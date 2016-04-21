BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Inter Parfums Inc :
* Sees FY 2016 sales $500 million to $510 million
* Inter Parfums Inc reports 2016 first quarter sales
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10
* At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated Q1 net sales increased 3.0% to $112.5 million as compared to prior year period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)