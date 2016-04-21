April 21 Press Release

* Cepheid announces partner distribution agreement with medline

* Says medline will begin offering genexpert system to non-acute care laboratory customers in united states

* Distribution agreement with medline is effective immediately

* Subject to fda review of genexpert omni system and associated tests, medline will distribute co's clia-waived products for genexpert omni Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)