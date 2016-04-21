April 21 First Financial Bankshares Inc

* q1 earnings per share $0.39

* First financial bankshares announces first quarter earnings results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for q1 of 2016 increased 11.59 percent to $57.02 million

* Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 4.15 percent for q1 of 2016 compared to 4.16 percent in q4 of 2015