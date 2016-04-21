Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 First Financial Bankshares Inc
* q1 earnings per share $0.39
* First financial bankshares announces first quarter earnings results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for q1 of 2016 increased 11.59 percent to $57.02 million
* Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 4.15 percent for q1 of 2016 compared to 4.16 percent in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
