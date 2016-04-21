April 21 SPS Commerce Inc :

* SPS Commerce reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.20

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.18 to $0.21

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $46.7 million to $47.2 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $192.1 million to $193.6 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.93 to $0.95

* Sees Q2 earnings per share about $0.00

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 21 to 22 percent

* Q1 revenue $45.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.9 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $192.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $47.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)