BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Boyd Gaming Corp :
* Boyd Gaming To Acquire Aliante Casino Hotel And Spa, Expanding Presence In High Growth Las Vegas locals market
* Says deal for $380 million
* Boyd gaming corp says expects transaction to be cash flow positive and accretive to earnings per share during its first full year of ownership
* Boyd gaming corp says transaction will be funded with cash on hand
* Says entered into a definitive agreement to acquire alst casino holdco, llc, holding company of aliante casino hotel and spa
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT