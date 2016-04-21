April 21 Boyd Gaming Corp :

* Boyd Gaming To Acquire Aliante Casino Hotel And Spa, Expanding Presence In High Growth Las Vegas locals market

* Says deal for $380 million

* Boyd gaming corp says expects transaction to be cash flow positive and accretive to earnings per share during its first full year of ownership

* Boyd gaming corp says transaction will be funded with cash on hand

* Says entered into a definitive agreement to acquire alst casino holdco, llc, holding company of aliante casino hotel and spa