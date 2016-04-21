BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Lasalle Hotel Properties :
* Lasalle hotel properties reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.49
* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.47
* Lasalle hotel properties qtrly total revenue $ 260.1 million , up 3.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)