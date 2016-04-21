April 21 Celanese Corp :

* Celanese corporation increases dividend 20 percent and declares quarterly dividend

* Quarterly dividend rate increased to $0.36 from $0.30 per share of common stock

* Says also declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share on its series a common stock