BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Celanese Corp :
* Celanese corporation increases dividend 20 percent and declares quarterly dividend
* Quarterly dividend rate increased to $0.36 from $0.30 per share of common stock
* Says also declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share on its series a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)